‘Abducted’ 4 years ago, 15-year-old, a mother of 2 now, rescued

The Thane anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) rescued a 15-year-old girl who was abducted four years ago. The girl, married to one of the accused, has had two children in these years. According to police, the minor was abducted in 2014 from Cheda village near Bhiwandi. “Her mother had lodged a case but the girl could not be found,” said an officer from Bhiwandi police station.

However, according to AHTC, they received information that the girl was being kept in the same area by two brothers. “We raided the house and rescued her, along with two children, who are one and two years old. We also arrested both men,” an officer said. Senior inspector Ravindra Daundkar said the girl was abducted by the brothers who took her to Nepal. “She was married to one of the brothers and they were all living in Nepal. We don’t know why she was abducted yet, but after marriage she wasn’t used for sex trade,” Daundkar said.

The girl was barely 11 when she was abducted from her home in April 2014, police said. “They had come back from Nepal a couple of days back. The house they occupied was barely a few kilometres from her parents’ house,” an officer investigating the case said.

The accused were identified as Virendra and Ashok Yadav. While Ashok (28) had married her, Virendra (30) had helped in the abduction, police said. “Both the accused are booked under relevant sections of POCSO and are currently in police custody,” Daundkar said.

