Abandoned cars on highways, police waive towing charges

THE MUMBAI Police claimed that their officers spent all of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning getting vehicles abandoned on waterlogged roads off the streets. However, all fines for parking and towing were waived to avoid inconvenience to harried motorists. On the Western Express Highway (WEH), one of the worst affected stretch of the road in Tuesday’s deluge, motorists locked their cars on the northbound lanes and walked home after being stuck in the static traffic for hours. The situation was acute at Kalanagar Junction and Vakola, where three-feet of floodwater paralysed the traffic, said police.

According to police, locals rushed to help the officers, who were outnumbered by the sheer number of cars parked on the roads. To make the situation worse, the police’s hydraulic towing vans did not work in waterlogged areas. Inspector Rajendra Shelke of Vakola traffic division said, “There was heavy waterlogging at Vakola junction at Dr Hans Bhugra Marg. Lots of motorists had left their cars parked in the middle of the road and some on the side. Our hydraulic towings vans, too, did not work in floodwater. It was only because of the help from locals that we were able to move all the parked cars to a side, walking in three-feet water.” Another officer at Vakola said Wednesday morning, police and local residents cleared close to 500 abandoned vehicles on the stretch of the highway between Kalanagar and Vakola.

An officer at Kherwadi police station said, “Motorists did not want to risk being trapped inside the cars because of automatic locks, like a lot of people had during the deluge of July 26, 2005. Once their cars stopped working, they found it safer to leave them where they were.” Inspector Prakash Thete of Sahar Traffic Division said his staff cleared six-seven cars parked in their jurisdiction on Tuesday night. Senior traffic police officials said traffic moved very slowly on the Western Express Highway (WEH) until midnight. After 4 am, however, traffic was able to move faster and by daybreak, police said, the WEH had been cleared of traffic.

By morning, most motorists who had abandoned their vehicles returned for them, said an official. Swapnil Nayak, who had left his car parked on the Hindmata Bridge in Parel on Tuesday, took it home Wednesday morning. “Traffic wasn’t moving at all on Tuesday and I was travelling with my parents and pet. I called out for help on Facebook and, thankfully, found a close friend of my brother who lives in Dadar. As my father is a cancer patient, we had to get out of the traffic. In the morning, I was hoping that my car would be okay. I found it where I had left it the previous night and took it home,” said Nayak.

In the central suburbs, both sides of the Sion Bridge were choked with parked cars and it took combined efforts of police and locals to clear the area. Senior Inspector Eknath Jadhav of Matunga traffic division said, “We had to clear the way for other vehicles and Ganpati visarjan processions to move. We towed away the cars to the traffic division. In the morning, we verified the licences of the owners and returned the cars.”

Inspector Sanjay Khatale, Chembur Traffic Division, said, “Many people who were stuck in the traffic from Tuesday evening had abandoned their cars. When water receded and traffic began clearing post midnight, we were alerted about these cars blocking the way. We then deployed traffic policemen to these spots.” Lawyer Wahab Khan, who had left from the Mumbai sessions court in South Mumbai, along with five others in his Fortuner car, was stuck in the jam for over five hours. “We reached Bandra-Kurla Complex by 7.30 pm. There were many cars ahead of us, which had almost drowned. Once we realised we could not move ahead, we parked the car between the divider and the road and left. It took us another three hours to wade through the water to cover a three-km distance to my house. In the morning, once we found out that the water had receded, we went and brought the car home,” said Khan. He added that there were many like him who were ‘forced’ to leave their cars, due to the fear of drowning.

Police officials said abandoned cars were also found in large numbers on the Eastern Express Highway and the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. “There were three BMWs we found parked right at the north-bound end of the SCLR. Except for a few vehicles which continue to remain parked, most owners returned and took their cars by Wednesday afternoon. If the cars continue to remain there, we will trace the owners,” said an official.

