Aarey Milk Colony: Using camera traps, wildlife enthusiasts keep a close eye on wandering leopards

Huddled around a tree in Aarey Milk Colony, Imran Udad, Kaushal Dubey and Satish Lot adjust a camera trap, finally settling for a suitable angle to capture images of wandering leopards. “We change the locations of the camera every few days to gather as much data about them as possible,” said Dubey.

Bound by their passion and love for wildlife, individuals from different walks of life came together around five years ago to set up camera traps across the colony to find out more about the leopards that live there. Camera trapping was already being conducted at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) with the efforts of Mumbaikars for SGNP, a joint initiative by citizens and the Forest Department.

The exercise would be extended to Aarey Colony as well during times of conflict between humans and leopards. “After the Forest Department removed the traps from the colony, we felt we should take up the exercise ourselves and continue recording data through the year, and not just at the time of conflicts. Since leopards roam in the area freely, this would help us in identifying them,” said Lot.

Beginning with a handful of individuals, the group now has 14 members, including some who are residents of Aarey Colony and have grown up seeing leopards stroll in their backyards. “We are all professionals working in different fields, but our passion brings us together here. Due to our schedules, we do not have a particular time when we all are free to meet, but whenever possible, we meet on Sundays. We are all assigned responsibilities and we continue to do it along with our work,” added Dubey.

A camera trap is an infrared camera that is equipped with motion sensors that take still pictures or 10-second-long videos when it senses movement. Strapping them on trees, they help to capture data about wild animals in their natural setting without disturbing them.

However, they can only be set up with the permission of the Forest Department. Currently, this is the only group to have permissions to set up camera traps, and is allowed to set them up in the forest area around Aarey Colony, Bombay Veterinary College and Film City. While the data recorded by the group is not scientific in nature, it has helped the Forest Department on several occasions to deal with the man-animal conflict in the city.

“We install these cameras in areas where leopards are known to visit. Every four to five days, we change the location of the camera and transfer the data before setting it up again. Based on the recordings, we maintain a log sheet with the names of the leopards and the details of their sighting location and timing. This data is shared with the Forest Department at the end of the year,” explained Udad.

While all the eight cameras used by the group are owned by its members, the batteries for them are provided by the Forest Department. “The camera and the batteries are very expensive. The department provided us with rechargeable batteries and charger, making it more affordable,” he added.

The group knows each of the leopards inhabiting the area by their rosette patterns, and has named each of them after star constellations. The camera traps have helped them record interesting leopard behaviour, and has also given them a better understanding of leopards.

“Once, our camera caught a leopard stealing a calf from his mother. The cow had just given birth, and as soon as the calf was out, the leopard snatched it and fled. It is one of the best incidents we have captured,” said Dubey.

After five children were attacked by a leopard in Aarey last year, a suspect was identified using camera trapping. In September, the three-and-a-half-year-old male leopard, named Regulus by the group, was trapped in a cage and taken to the SGNP rescue centre. “A week after he left the area, we noticed through the cameras that another male leopard had entered the forest. As long as there was a male leopard in the area, another did not enter it. This helped us understand the territorial nature of the leopards,” Lot said.

