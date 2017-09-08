Aarey Colony: 33 hectares only for Metro car shed, allied work, says government

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

The state government has said the 33 hectares of land at Aarey Colony will be used only for Metro car shed and allied activities. The government has stated that the land would not be used for any other commercial purpose. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Urban Development headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued an order that laid down guidelines about the use of land. It states: “The total 33 hectares of land shall be used only for metro car depot/ workshop and allied work only. Commercial user shall not be permitted … Prior to the development of the land for the purpose of car shed, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation shall obtain necessary permission from concerned depot as required under the all prevailing laws.”

Last month, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam had expressed his apprehensions over a possibility of the Aarey Colony land being opened up for commercial use.

The state government has said the construction would be undertaken to guard environmental concerns and also retain the overall landscape. “The character of overall construction shall be such that the under ground water table shall not get disturbed,” read the order.

A copy of land records says 33 hectares of land bearing CTS No 9 (pt), 10 (pt), 11 (pt), 12 (pt), 13 (pt) of village Prajapur and CTS of village Vyravali is deleted from “no development zone” and “is reserved for reservation of Metro car depot /workshop and allied users. The appropriate authority for development of the said reservation shall be ‘Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App