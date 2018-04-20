AAP protests at Azad Maidan over Kathua and Unnao rape cases

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal’s fast entered its seventh day. (File) Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal’s fast entered its seventh day. (File)

(Written by Fatima Alam)

In a show of support for the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, whose hunger strike seeking justice for victims of violence against women and Kathua and Unnao rape victims, entered its seventh day, 12 women from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assembled at Azad Maidan on Thursday. They organised a symbolic fast to support Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women chairperson. It started from 10 am and continued till 6 pm.

AAP’s woman’s wing member Meenal Jain said: “Our colleague in Delhi is fasting and nobody is giving her a hearing.” The AAP members also started a signature campaign and gathered over 3,000 signatures. They met the State Home Secretary, Rajneesh Seth, and handed over a memorandum of demands that included awarding death sentence to those convicted of raping minors.

