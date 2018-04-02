Aamdar Adarsh Gram Yojana: MLAs have chosen only a village each, work pending after 3 years

WHILE THE state government launched the Aamdar Adarsh Gram Yojana in May 2015 to showcase the government’s focus on rural development, the scheme has remained a non-starter because of poor interest from legislators across party lines, including the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena’s MLAs who have cited paucity of funds for not participating in the scheme. According to the government’s plan, all legislators — those elected to the Legislative Assembly and those in the Legislative Council — were to select three villages each to turn these into “adarsh” or ideal villages by July 2019. Each legislator was to select a village in 2015 and complete its development by July 2017. The second village was expected to be selected in 2016 and the third village was to be selected by each MLA in 2017.

The scheme was launched in May 2015 on the lines of the Union government’s Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. The aim of the Amadar Adarsh Gram Yojana was the overall development of villages by increasing the living standards of people, increased employment opportunities to reduce migration, improving health services and other infrastructure, ensuring social harmony, etc. However, data from the Rural Development Department until December 2017 shows that of the 288 legislators in the Assembly, 261 have selected only one village so far. Of the 78 legislators in the Council, 64, among whom seven who have retired since, have selected only one village.

Officials of the Rural Development Department said work is going on in some villages while it hasn’t commenced in others. “This is the first batch of villages selected by legislators from the Assembly and the Council. Of the total 325, the village development plans of 224 villages have been prepared according to the scheme. The work in the villages are at various stages. Not a single village of the first batch has met the deadline of July 2017 for completing work,” said an official. The official added that the second and third batches of villages have not been finalised by the legislators. “Many legislators did not show interest as they were asked to use MLA or MLC funds for development work. So, the pace of the work remained slow,” added the official.

A senior official from the Rural Development department said the scheme was fundamentally flawed. “The scheme is flawed as the legislators are not ready to put in large chunks of their funds into one single village. The ruling party legislators seem to have selected the villages due to pressure from the party leadership to make it happen,” said the official, requesting anonymity. Anant Gadgil, a Congress legislator in the Council from Pune, has refused to select a village saying the state government must give more funds. “For council legislators, our constituency is entire Maharashtra but it is not the case with MLAs. They have a tehsil or limited areas as their constituency. So more funds should be given to council legislators for the scheme. Besides, we should be allowed to plan a few schemes,” said Gadgil.

Raj Purohit, a BJP legislator from Colaba and the party chief whip in the Assembly, appeared to be unaware of the scheme. “I’m a city MLA and you should ask rural MLAs about this,” he told The Indian Express. He hasn’t selected even one village. Mumbai city legislators are expected to choose villages anywhere in the state.

Some legislators from the Congress and the NCP said it is a tough task to select a village. “By selecting one village and giving half the funds to it, we are angering people from other villages. It is not politically feasible,” said a Congress legislator from Solapur.

However, the Rural Development Department has come up with a share ratio policy in March 2018 to deal with the funds issue. “Of the total cost, 60 per cent of the amount should be spent by a legislator while the state government will give 40 per cent or a maximum of Rs 25 lakh,” said an official.

