Aamby Valley: Nearly 300 vehicles owned by Sahara Group go up for auction

Seven months after only two bidders expressed interest in bidding for the Sahara Group’s luxury resort town Aamby Valley, the auction of nearly 300 vehicles that have been lying stationary there was a much livelier affair on Thursday. Close to 200 people turned up at the Mumbai Police Club at Azad Maidan to bid for 166 four-wheelers and 126 two-wheelers. However, bidders expressed disappointment at the condition of some of the vehicles, which have suffered from lack of maintenance.

The vehicles had been divided into equal lots to be auctioned in three different halls, but for most of the day, the Official Liquidator of the Bombay High Court, who conducted the auction, used only one hall on the ground floor, inviting bids for each vehicle individually, as opposed to carrying out the auction in lots.

The process to auction the Aamby Valley began in December last year after the Supreme Court directed the Official Liquidator to take over the management of the township. According to the SC’s guidelines, the auction for the township valued at Rs 37,000 crore was to be completed within eight weeks. The process began at noon, an hour after bidders had assembled at the hall. Excitement was especially high for the first 22 items of the four-wheeler list, which included a Mercedes Benz Sprinter van and luxury sedans by the same manufacturer.

Satara-based Sanket Shanbagh hoped to bag the van to comfortably ferry his kids — who are motocross bikers — and their equipment. “Things are a little cramped in the car I own. My children are still young but they are growing,” said the 41-year-old. His bid of Rs 20 lakh was dwarfed by the winning bid (Rs 67 lakh). “There were only two other bidders and their bids quickly went from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to Rs 67 lakh. For me it was only about convenience, it didn’t make sense to bid a large amount of money,” he added.

The pace of the auction quickened after the luxury cars were picked up in closely-contested bidding wars. That left the likes of transporter Rakesh Takle to try his luck at buying a couple of pick-up trucks. Of the eight vehicles he had bid for, he would only succeed in buying a Toyota Innova car for Rs 6 lakh. “I didn’t want to pay more than five, but other bidders drove up the price and I had no choice but to do the same,” he said.

Takle, who made an early morning drive to Mumbai from Talegaon, claimed that agents representing large car dealerships and hotels blew small businessmen like himself out of the water with their bids. “There are those two agents who must have purchased 90 cars between them,” he claimed.

Unlike Takle, who found out about the auction on a WhatsApp group, his friend Lakshman Shinde was tipped off by friends working at Aamby Valley. Shinde (28), who runs a garage in Chakan, Pune, hoped to pick up a few pickup trucks for Rs 1 lakh and spend Rs 80,000 more on fixing them. “I’ll sell them for a profit of Rs 30,000. Naseeb acchi hai toh aaj gaadi milegi (If my fortune is good, I will get a car today),” he said.

Before Thursday’s auction, bidders who had registered their interest and paid earnest money via demand drafts, had been given a chance to inspect the vehicles at Aamby Valley on March 23. Santosh Torave, a Lonavala-based engineer, claimed that very few cars could be salvaged after being purchased.

“Apart from the Mercedes Benz vehicles which were locked in a shed, all the others were kept out in the open. Dust had accumulated on the surfaces and seats were torn in a few Toyota Innova cars. Other cars had dents and their paint scratched off in places,” he claimed.

Torave added that Thursday’s crowd outweighed that of the individuals who had made the journey to Aamby Valley for the inspection. “People should know what they are bidding for. The bikes are in such bad condition that they can only be sold for scrap. Some of the Royal Enfield Bullets are missing engines and wheels,” he claimed.

Other bidders at the inspection last month also claimed that they were allowed to walk around the vehicles but doors and bonnets were locked. According to Takle, the Hero Honda motorbikes had sold for as low as between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000.

Most bidders had resigned themselves to the auction continuing for a second day by late afternoon. But the auction team rushed through the rest of the lots and by 4 pm also opened two halls of the first floor of the club for the sale of the two-wheelers. As things wound up by 7.30 pm, Abhijit Mugane was left ruing a missed opportunity.

An engineer with a hydroelectricity firm in Kolhapur, the 37-year-old had his sights set on Mahindra Bolero cars and pickup trucks. “My company is located in a remote area with poor roads and pickup trucks are ideal for that terrain,” he said.

After his bid of Rs 2 lakh beat out other hopefuls by a long distance, Mugane would be undone by a simple mixup. “The auctioners said that they have not received the demand draft I had sent last month. I’ve lost a golden chance,” he said dejectedly. P Atchuta Ramaiah, Official Liquidator, Bombay High Court, declined to comment on the amount raised by the auction as well as winning bids.

