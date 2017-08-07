Aaditya Thackeray attacks Maha education minister Vinod Tawde and VC Sanjay Deshmukh over delay in declaring university results

Thackeray has questioned the future of students who have applied for higher studies in foreign universities. (File Photo) Thackeray has questioned the future of students who have applied for higher studies in foreign universities. (File Photo)

Those who ruined lakhs of students’ lives must not go scot-free. To begin with, they must resign,” said Aaditya Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, in a tweet on Sunday. He was referring to Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University Sanjay Deshmukh. Thackeray said that the duo are very comfortable with their job security, despite a delay of 111 days in declaring the university results.

“The Mumbai University exams of the final year ended on April 23. It is now August and there is absolutely no sign of any results. The Hon’ble Governor, without whose suo-motu intervention things wouldn’t even move this much, set a deadline for July 31, to which the university promised to adhere. It now seems that the results won’t be declared till August 15, 2017. Marksheets will take even longer,” he said.

Thackeray has questioned the future of students who have applied for higher studies in foreign universities. He further criticised the university’s decision to implement online assessment despite loopholes in the online admission process, which was implemented in 2015. Calling the delay a full blown crisis, Thackeray said, “The V-C is busy travelling to USA and Dubai to set up MU campuses there, when there is a mess back home and no one to handle the crisis.”

