A year after ban, cases of spurious toddy rise in Mumbai

Last year, the Maharashtra government banned toddy shops in Mumbai after it emerged that the liquor was being adulterated with dangerous chemicals like chloral hydrate. However, an underground market has emerged since then which sells a far worse concoction in the name of toddy.

State excise officials confirmed that in the absence of legal toddy shops, illegal ones have cropped up, but they say they are conducting enough raids to keep the situation under control. Forensic officials confirm this trend, stating that the number of spurious toddy samples and the amount of adulteration has gone up since October last year.

A specific type of palm tree used in making toddy does not grow in large numbers in many places in Maharashtra, including in Mumbai. A survey carried out by the state government last year found one in five toddy depots were selling a deadly cocktail of chemicals in the name of toddy, especially in the city’s urban belt where there are hardly any palm trees. On most occasions, chloral hydrate was added to the toddy, which in combination with alcohol, is dangerous for consumption. Following this, toddy shops in Mumbai were shut and only those areas that have toddy trees were allowed to serve the drink.

However, since then, the number of samples received by the prohibition department of the Mumbai Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which receives samples from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, has seen a rise in cases of spurious toddy. An official said that prior to October last year, when the toddy was banned, of 100 alcohol samples they received for testing including country liquor, only 3-4 samples would be of toddy. “Since last year, the number of samples of toddy per 100 samples we receive has come up to 30. Most of these cases are from Mumbai,” said an FSL official.

Apart from the rise in the toddy samples they receive, the number of toddy cases that test positive for presence of the dangerous chloral hydrate has gone up too, said the official. “Earlier, of 100 samples, at least 6-7 would have the presence of chloral hydrate. Now, of 100, 70 samples test positive for chloral hydrate. Majority of these cases are from the western suburbs of Mumbai. It is a dangerous trend as chloral hydrate is poisonous and it should have no presence in anything human beings consume,” he said.

When contacted, deputy director BP More, who heads the prohibition department, told The Indian Express, “The number of cases of toddy adulteration and the presence of chloral hydrate in toddy samples has gone up since last year.” An official from the excise department who keep an eye on alcohol adulteration, explained that when there were legal toddy shops, the excise department conducted regular visits to check the quality of the liquor served. Shopkeepers would ensure that they maintained quality levels. But toddy is normally consumed by the poorer sections, especially labourers, who believe it helps them sleep well at night after a hard day. Since Mumbai has a considerable migrant population, most of who are labourers, the demand has remained.

“These people then get their supply from illegal shops, some of which earlier had licenses and are now trying to sell the remaining stock illegally. Now that the sellers are underground and there will be no quality checks, they have been selling a much more adulterated toddy,” said the officer.

Santosh Zagade, superintendent of the state excise department (suburbs), said, “The banning of toddy shops in areas that do not have toddy trees is a good move. While adulterated toddy is being sold illegally as there is a demand, we are conducting several raids on these toddy sellers because of which the cases have gone up.” He added, “We are also using several measures like externment — not allowing a person within certain limits for a specific period — against people who are found to be involved in selling toddy illegally.”

