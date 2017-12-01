A walkathon where you choose your cause

Representational Image Representational Image

In a walkathon next month, students of various colleges in the city will raise their voices against various issues concerning youngsters. The Elphinstone Road station stampede, in which 23 people were killed and 39 injured, is high on the list of causes.

“As students, we want to raise our voice against the state machinery’s apathy towards human life,” said Brian Fernandes, a BMS student of St Andrews College in Bandra.

The ‘Aurathon — A walk where you choose your cause’ is a walkathon spearheaded by St Andrews College as a part of its annual fest Aura.

The walk is open to students of all colleges and registrations begin Monday. On December 9, students will walk from St Andrews College to Bandstand in six groups. Each group will raise awareness about a particular cause — selfie deaths, body shaming, cyber bullying, blue whale challenge, ragging and depression.

“This year’s theme is ‘Value for Life.’ Instead of walking for a single cause, we have identified six social phenomenon that have plagued the youth of the country. Students of various colleges will be participating and they can choose any of the six causes,” said Fernandes.

Shounak Salvi, a student of K J Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, said: “The causes resonate with the youth and the walk holds certain value for college students. Almost all students have experienced at least one of these problems. Body shaming, in particular, is taken for granted and a joke.”

The college will also join hands with St Andrews in the walk as part of its own fest, Zenith. Fernandes said students from around 20 colleges, including HR College and Wilson College, will participate in the walk. “We have already contacted student representatives of these colleges, who will then arrange for the registration of the students from their respective colleges,” he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App