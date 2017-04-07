A professional shopper, she helps people choose the right clothes

Tanushree Rao’s first client was a would-be groom. Prashant Nadkar Tanushree Rao’s first client was a would-be groom. Prashant Nadkar

Walking into a central Mumbai mall, Tanushree Rao knows most of the retail staff in high-fashion stores. Rao is a regular shopper at the mall, but not for herself. Among the very first in the country to have trademarked herself as a personal shopper, Rao’s job involves shopping for and styling other people. “Usually, in India, personal shoppers are appointed by the super-rich. I wanted to bring it down a notch to offer the service for others as well,” Rao says.

A year ago, 30-year-old Rao, who had previously worked as a digital marketeer and publicist, took a proactive step towards her passion to work in the fashion industry. From accompanying her friends to shop, Rao took to social media to spread the word, offering her services as a personal shopper. “My first client was a would-be groom. He had planned a small-scale budget and was apprehensive about getting a personal shopper as it is considered to be an expensive service. I met him and took him shopping for the clothes he would need in the run-up for the wedding. I managed to get him a great suit for his engagement which was not very expensive,” she says, adding that a personal shopper has to look at not only the client’s style needs, but also where the person will get the best deals.

Rao says she had seen personal shoppers appointed by high-end malls on a visit to New York. “People would have to take an appointment with the person at the mall with specific needs, including what occasion they want clothes for. The personal shopper would be usually allotted an entire floor where the clothes and the look is readied for the client to try. I really liked the concept and wanted it to be as accessible for people here,” Rao says.

When she began working as a professional personal shopper, one of the first opportunities Rao got was to work with a high-fashion mall. “I dealt with around 2,000 clients, suggesting them the looks and colours they should try, what would suit their body type, etc,” she says.

A challenge for Rao is also to make people comfortable with their looks. “I had two women clients with whom I sat down for a few hours before we began shopping. I told them that they were not fat and that they were beautiful. A lot of times it is just about getting people to wear the right size or texture. Also, personal shopping involves knowing a lot of interpersonal communication so that the client can trust you entirely while making decisions for you which are intimate,” she said. Rao has also received a request from a woman client seeking help in lingerie shopping or from women post-delivery to alter their wardrobe.

“Most of my clients now are corporate employees, investment bankers and lawyers who do not have the time or the mindspace to shop. As feedback, people usually tell me how it changed their lives in recognising the clothes that suit them,” she says. A personal shopper’s charges begin from Rs 3,000 per hour for consultation or market visit, with wedding charges separately as per the budget.

Rao is also planning to reach out to many others through an online styling subscription. She also does what she calls “wardrobe audits”. “It involves helping people with organising their wardrobes as per the looks they can sport and styling their existing collection,” she says.

“I just want to create more awareness about what a personal shopper does. People think it is the same thing as a stylist. But a shopper is more personal, someone who comes shopping with,” she says.

