A ‘pod’ to stay in for budget travellers

SPECIALISING on the bed aspect of B&B accommodations, a budget hotel in the industrial belt of the city offers a unique “one night stay” experience where the guests sleep in ‘pods’. Believed to be the country’s first capsule hotel, Urbanpod was opened in Mumbai’s MIDC area last month. Capsule hotels or pod hotels are a type of accommodation that first began in Japan for travellers who don’t want to pay exorbitant rates just to sleep. The pod resembles a smarter version of a first-class berth in an AC train and the set-up is similar to the layout of bunk beds in hostels.

The hotel offers pods, each ranging between Rs 1,800 and Rs 3,000, for a night with each of the 140 pods identically designed. All pods are equipped with a satellite television, several charging points and a provoking round mirror tempting guests to take innumerous selfies.

According to guests, one of the interesting features of the pods is that visitors need to remove their shoes and put them in lockers. “But the other striking observation is the silence that envelopes you, and just like in any chawl set up in Mumbai, the hotel has common bathrooms but they are hygienic,” said a guest.

Occupying the first floor of Opus Park, a commercial complex in Andheri, the pods make visitors believe that they are living in a futuristic way giving them a ‘spaceship feeling’ with buttons and instructions displayed in English and Hindi.

“The experience is unique but as the pods are closed by shutters, it does create a claustrophobic feeling. And there is no intercom to contact the front desk. Either we walk to the staff or call the hotel’s main number from our cellphones,” a visitor pointed out.

The entire project cost, excluding the enterprise cost, is pegged at around Rs 9 crore and the cost of each pod is around 9 lakh. Backpackers, looking for affordable accommodation in the city, are the main target group of the hotel. The staff members claim that about 150 pods have been occupied since the launch.

