A Mumbaikar’s guide to the demonetised new year

IF THERE’S one thing the last 50-odd days have taught everyone, it’s that all decisions are impacted by the move to a cashless, or less-cash, system. From house-hunting to grocery shopping, here’s how the November 8 decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and the old Rs 500 currency notes will impact residents. Homebuyers may have reason to cheer in the new year, for real estate consultants expect a drop in prices. “Land prices should go down. There will be few buyers in the market and more land available. However, whether developers pass on the benefit to buyers is to be seen,” said Apurva Shah, founding partner, Abundance Realty LLP.

Shah, who analyses the trends in the sector, said while the first half of the year could see a slowdown in demand for apartments, the second half would be more favourable for buyers.

“Buyers will want to wait and watch how the sector behaves in the first few months. Once the dust settles and the economy is stable, banks may lower the interest rates for home loans,” said Shah. “The Budget is also expected to be friendly to taxpayers, giving buyers higher disposable income. Coupled with the Real Estate Regulation Act, homebuyers can hope for a good year,” he said.

Abhay Pethe, senior professor of economics at University of Mumbai, said a drop in real estate prices was the logical next step after demonetisation. “At present, buying a 2-BHK home in a decent locality in Mumbai is nearly impossible. But if prices go down, and it brings down the black component of payments, some reversal (in the sector) is possible,” he said.

Mumbaikars can also expect a drop in prices of vegetables and fruits in the first few months of the year. As farmers and traders face a slow start to the new year, consumers can expect prices of vegetables and fruits, especially the exotic ones, to go down. With lesser cash at their disposal, consumers will have to choose between essential commodities and luxury items.

“Prices of vegetables will continue to be low in the first quarter, hitting farmers and traders hard,” said Sanjay Pansare, director of the APMC market in Vashi. “Unless cash liquidity increases, the demand for some products, such as the more expensive fruits, will remain low.” he added.

Pansare also said that the shift to cashless transactions would be difficult for both farmers and vendors. “In a city like Mumbai, about 25 per cent of the customer base of a vendor changes every six months. The regular customers may be willing to pay online, but the rest will prefer to pay by cash,” he said.

Commute, too, is likely to remain inconvenient due to the cash crunch, at least in the first half of 2017. Autorickshaw drivers, with their incomes hit, need time to upgrade themselves to online transactions.

“We are already running on about 30 per cent losses. Moreover, most autorickshaw drivers are barely literate, let alone computer-literate. They will need at least six months to a year to get used to internet banking and app-based transactions,” said Thampy Kurian, general secretary of the Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union. This means that commuters will still have to shell out cash for auto rides.

Meanwhile, taxi rides could become more convenient, as kaali-peeli drivers are planning to adopt cashless transactions at the earliest. With tough competition from app-based services such as Ola and Uber, taxi drivers are looking at mobile wallets as a necessity. “As an immediate measure, all taxis will enable Paytm transactions. We have to up our game to stay in competition with the app-based services. We are also considering launching an app,” said taxi union leader AL Quadros, adding that within the next three months, most kaali-peeli taxis would be equipped to accept online payments.

The new year may yet turn out to be good for motorists too, as the Mumbai Traffic Police seeks to shed its tag of corruption by embracing digital payments. According to a senior police officer, payments for traffic violations will now be accepted only electronically at the spot of the offence, and at traffic chowkies. The traffic police has also tied up with certain banks to enable payments within 15 days of the issuing of a challan.

The recycling sector, has, however, hit an ominous note due to an impasse with the state government over the processing of plastic waste. The several hundred members of the Dharavi-based All Plastic Recyclers Association are miffed that the government is choosing to consult NGOs to find solutions to Mumbai’s mounting garbage problems.

“These organisations have no experience with disposal and recycling of plastic. If the government does not talk to ragpickers and recyclers, Mumbai will face a serious garbage problem in the new year,” said Hariram Tanwar, the association’s general secretary.

However, despite all the mores and losses of a cashless system, professor Pethe said he does not expect the city to be much hit economically. “Post-June, there might be a change. Until then, it’s not like we’ll become a dead city. We will continue to survive and have fun.”