Bandra blood donation camp: 8,500 units collected

To curb the existing shortage, a mega blood donation camp was organised in Bandra on Sunday. Several banks in the city are facing acute blood crisis. State government officials are hopeful that the drive will plug the gap. Organised by Aniruddha Upasana Foundation in a Bandra-based school, state officials claimed that at least 8,500 blood units have been collected through 40 blood banks, both government and private, that took part in the drive. Mumbai has 59 blood banks of which 21 are run by the government.

Officials from KEM hospital said blood shortage is a common problem during summers and festive seasons. Until last week, patients visiting KEM hospital were asked to approach other government blood banks due to shortage of certain blood groups. The scarcity was maximum among negative blood groups.

“With Sunday’s blood donation drive, the state will have stock for a few more days. We are hoping to organise more camps to stock up the blood banks,” said Dr Arun Thorat, in-charge of State Blood Transfusion Council.

Dr Shrikala Acharya, project in-charge of Mumbai district AIDS Control Society, said: “Individual blood banks have been asked to hold camps in public sector units. Other than emergency surgeries, requirement of blood is less as there is low footfall at present.” ENS

