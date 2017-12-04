80 per cent calls to PCR blank or drunk dials

The number of calls has increased drastically ever since the police’s emergency number (100) and other specialised helplines like ChildLine and ElderLine were merged into a digital system operating from the police’s refurbished control room at its Crawford Market headquarters. The number of calls has increased drastically ever since the police’s emergency number (100) and other specialised helplines like ChildLine and ElderLine were merged into a digital system operating from the police’s refurbished control room at its Crawford Market headquarters.

Of the nearly 1,00,000 phone calls made to the Mumbai Police Control Room every day, 80 per cent are either blank calls, drunk dials, calls that do not result in any intervention from the police or the result of children fiddling with phones, say the police. The number of calls has increased drastically ever since the police’s emergency number (100) and other specialised helplines like ChildLine and ElderLine were merged into a digital system operating from the police’s refurbished control room at its Crawford Market headquarters.

At any given minute in the control room, the phones are engaged with between 90 and 100 calls with nearly half of them in waiting and 48 call takers working through the day to address queries from across the city. “Only about 1,500 calls daily are genuine distress calls regarding which we can take action,” said an officer.

The system enables the police to verify each caller’s caller ID and locate police cars nearest to their location. The police said that after its cars were fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS) machines, the time taken to reach the scene of an incident has reduced. Policewomen and men in the control room, however, face more than their fair share of callers for whom they can genuinely do nothing. “Every day we get between 300-400 calls from people who want to discuss matters for which they should approach civil courts instead of the police,” said another officer.

That leaves tens of thousands of blank calls, individuals pocket dialing 100 and children playing with their parents’ cell phones. “We also get a lot of calls from persons who are under the influence of alcohol and abuse call-takers. Usually we disconnect calls after giving the caller a warning, but in case of repeat offenders, we file criminal complaints,” said a call taker.

In 2014, Bhayander resident Sadanand Lad was arrested by the police for repeatedly calling women constables in the control room at night and making sexual advances and abusing them. Among regular callers are also those making drunk calls in the dead of night, determined that the police hear out their grievances. “There are some regulars who like to talk about their problems for half an hour. But we have instructions to resolve a caller’s issue within three minutes,” said the officer.

Charts tracking the frequency of calls show that the most calls are made between 6 am and 8 am, the official added, with early morning callers most aggrieved by excessive noise around their homes. A large screen next to a bank of television monitors with CCTV camera feed displays the number of calls made each day.

On a recent visit, the rapidly-changing numbers on the screen showed there had been 46 calls about accidents that evening, 29 from callers complaining of family problems, 20 from individuals complaining about people drinking near their homes, and 6,025 missed calls. Next to the flashing numbers are a series of emoticons. “When the emoticon is happy, it means that our feedback to callers has been good. And when the smiley looks sad, we have been poor,” said a control room official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App