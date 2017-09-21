8 years On, Home Guards & Civil Defence wants its 2.47 hectares back from MMRDA

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (File) Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (File)

Eight years after the Maharashtra Home Guards and Civil Defence handed over its 2.47 hectare land at Ambivali in Versova in suburban Mumbai to the (MMRDA) for a casting yard for the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) in lieu of a training complex, the agency has written to the MMRDA asking it to pay Rs 33.15 crore towards rent and its accumulative interest.

Stating that it no longer wishes to get the training centre constructed by the MMPOL, the Home Guards and Civil Defence, in a letter sent to the MMRDA last month, has said it wants the parcel of land back as it plans to rope in some other agency for the job.

Meanwhile, much to the surprise of the State Home Guards, the Draft Development Plan 2034 prepared by the BMC reserves the said plot as ‘playground and electricity transmission and distribution facilities’. Following this, the agency has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to change the reservation on the plot and revert to the original reservation of Civil Defence.

According to the lease agreement between the Commandant, General Home Guards, and Director of Civil Defence and the MMRDA entered in May 2009, land measuring 2.45 hectares bearing CTS number 833 and survey number 141 at Ambivali was handed over to ‘licencee’ MMOPL, a special purpose vehicle developed on BOT/ PPP format. The MMPOL was to build a training complex for the Home Guards. However, while the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkoper (VAG) Corridor of MMOPL is functional, the training complex is yet to be built.

“The land was allocated by the Central government for construction of a training centre and office. However, owing to financial constraints, the department could not develop the same. Between 2009 and 2013, the land was given to the MMRDA, which wanted to erect a casting yard for the Metro project. MMOPL was supposed to build the training centre, office and staff quarters for Civil Defence. However, the complex was never constructed. We have therefore written to the MMRDA asking it to pay the rent and also the interest accumulated on it,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

“Recently, we learnt that in the revised draft Development Plan 2034 prepared by the BMC, our plot is being reserved as a playground. We have contested the same and have written to the state government asking it to restore the original reservation,” added the official.

When contacted, an MMOPL spokesperson said the MMRDA failed to provide unencumbered ‘Right of Way’ (RoW) to the land causing delay and leading to a longer use of land. “Home Guard land was provided to MMOPL by MMRDA for material storage during the construction of the VAG Corridor for a period of 15 months.

However, as MMRDA couldn’t provide 100% unencumbered RoW as per the concession agreement, the project got delayed. The delay on account of MMRDA’s inability to provide unencumbered RoW resulted in the occupation of Home Guards land for a longer period. The impact of delay on project construction is currently under arbitration. Incidentally, MMRDA has already deducted Rs 3.9 crore from Viability Gap Funding (VGF), which was payable to MMOPL,” the statement read.

The MMRDA said it was in consultation with Home Guards and the issue would be resolved soon. Dilip Kawathkar, joint project director, MMRDA, said, “In principle, MMRDA has agreed to construct the administrative building and training centre on the Home Guards land in Versova. We have already appointed an architect and the preparation of building plan is under process. However, due to recent change of DP and reservation by MCGM, a revised proposal will be submitted by the Home Guards department to principal secretary, urban development, to restore the land use to enable MMRDA to construct the administrative building and training centre. MMRDA will provide all necessary cooperation to secure modification of the land use.”

