71st Independence Day: CM Devendra Fadnavis promises to free farmers of loans

The CM at Mantralaya’s I-Day celebration. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar The CM at Mantralaya’s I-Day celebration. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday reiterated his stand that loan waiver was not a long-lasting solution to farmers’ problems, even as he said his government was working towards freeing all farmers of debts.

“The government has given a Rs 34,000-crore loan waiver to 89 lakh farmers. But we are not going to seek solace and rest. It cannot provide permanent satisfaction. We will continue to strive to make farmers loan free forever, which would require greater empowerment and sustainable agriculture practices through scientific approach and higher capital investments in the sector,” he said after hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya.

In his Independence Day address, the CM called upon the people to work towards making a “modern Maharashtra”.

Fadnavis said the government would build 12 lakh houses in rural and 10 lakh houses in urban areas under affordable housing project by 2019. “We have started work on 3 lakh houses,” he said.

Listing the achievements of his government, the CM said, “Maharashtra is the first state that has set up a separate ministry for the OBCs. In the last two-and-a half years, we have introduced several social and economic schemes for the OBCs. Under the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj scheme, we have provided Rs 1,200-crore scholarships to economically backward students. The state has included 605 new courses under the scheme to help students representing Maratha and other communities almost on the lines of OBCs.”

Based on the theme of freedom, Fadnavis administered seven pledges to the gathering. Making farmers free from debt by providing loan waiver and higher investments in agriculture, making all drought-prone villages water reliant through Jalyukta Shivar, planting 5 lakh trees to help tackle pollution and working towards making Swachh Bharat Mission a success were some of them.

He praised the Centre’s move to introduce Goods and Services Tax, and said the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act would give people freedom from corrupt builders.

