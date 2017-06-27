65-year-old lawyer held for ‘raping’ junior

(Representational Picture) (Representational Picture)

THE THANE police on Sunday arrested a 65-year-old lawyer for allegedly raping a 49-year-old junior colleague for the past few months. Based on the complaint given by the woman, the Naupada police registered an FIR on Sunday and arrested lawyer Arun Jalisatgi.

The police are now questioning the accused about the allegations made by the woman.Inspector C J Jadhav, posted at the Naupada police station, said the complainant told them that she had been working at Jalisatgi’s office since October last year. In her complaint, she alleged that on December 31, after others in the office had left, he told her to stay back and attempted to molest her. She alleged that on another occasion, he also tried to molest her at Powai lake.

In her complaint, she added that Jalisatgi had raped her twice in January and February at his office, said Jadhav. He added, “She said that she did not approach the police earlier since he had threatened her that he would make some photographs that would cause her embarrassment in public. However, she could not take it anymore and approached us.”

After taking down her complaint, the Naupada police registered an FIR under sections 354 (A)(B)(C) pertaining to sexual harassment, 376 (C) (sexual intercourse by a person in position of authority) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and eventually arrested him.

The police will record the statements of the woman’s colleagues and check for other evidence.

