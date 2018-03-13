Mumbai: 65 year old lawyer falls victim to credit card fraud

The lawyer, Ulhas Chemburkar, found out the unauthorised transactions and the changed personal details after he received his bank statement by post. (Representational Image) The lawyer, Ulhas Chemburkar, found out the unauthorised transactions and the changed personal details after he received his bank statement by post. (Representational Image)

Fraudsters made unauthorised transactions on travel portals after obtaining the credit card details of a 65-year-old lawyer, police said. Besides, the accused went a step further, changing the mobile phone number and email address of the lawyer with the bank concerned, the police said.

The lawyer, Ulhas Chemburkar, found out the unauthorised transactions and the changed personal details after he received his bank statement by post.

The police said Chemburkar has two credit cards from the same bank. As per his statement to the police, when he received his bank statement on October 31 last year, the first thing that caught his eye was, his mobile phone number and email address with the bank were incorrect. As he scanned through the statement, he came across some transactions he did not recognise.

The police said between September 22 and October 6 last year, there was an unauthorised transaction worth Rs 26,773 on one card and Rs 49,351 on the other card. The transactions were carried out at EaseMyTrip, Paytm and MakeMyTrip. Chemburkar then approached the police.

The police Friday registered an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act. “We have registered an FIR and investigations are on,” said J Bhosle, senior inspector at Chembur police station.

