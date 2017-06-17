61-yr-old arrested for not paying Rs 50,000 hotel bill

A 61-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who ran a bill of Rs 50,000 at the Vivanta by Taj Hotel was arrested by the Cuffe Parade Police on Thursday for not clearing the amount. The police said he had convinced the hotel staff that his friend will pay the bill.

According to the police, Vincent John checked in at the hotel in Cuffe Parade at 9 pm on June 6 and availed of several facilities, apart from lavish meals. He checked out of at 11 pm on June 7.

When presented with a bill of Rs 50,000, John told the hotel staff that a friend would soon arrive to pay it, and left.

“The accused habitually checks into luxurious hotels, avails of all facilities, orders expensive alcohol and leaves without paying. We are investigating how he managed to cheat hotels in Mumbai and other cities,” said Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station.

She added that the hotel staff would believe John’s story because of his age and let him go. John has been booked for criminal breach of trust.

