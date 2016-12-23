57th cadaver donation of the year in Mumbai saves lives of six patients

TWO cadaver donations in the last two days have helped save the lives of at least six persons in urgent need of organ transplants. On Wednesday, a 21-year-old man succumbed to brain stem death at Saifee hospital following which his family agreed to donate both his kidneys, liver and cornea.

Watch What Else is Making News



According to the Mulund-based family, the process, however, was challenging and took too long. While the man was declared dead on Wednesday afternoon, his post-mortem could only be conducted on Thursday morning and final rites by late Thursday afternoon. According to hospital authorities, there continues to be lack of awareness on organ transplants among police officers who took several hours to issue a ‘No Objection Certificate’ for the cadaver transplant. “They do not understand brain death and for an already traumatised family, the process of making rounds of police station gets difficult,” said a transplant coordinator from Saifee hospital.

The 21-year-old was riding a bike with two of his friends when he collided with two other motorbikes in Virar. Of seven persons injured, three have died so far.

His one kidney was transplanted into a 53-year-old woman who was on dialysis for six years. The second kidney was transplanted into a patient at Sion hospital while the liver was donated to a patient in Fortis hospital.

This is the 57th cadaver donation so far this year. Cadaver donation is done in a case where a patient suffers brain-stem death. So far, 89 kidney, 57 liver, 34 heart and one cadaver lung transplant have been conducted in Mumbai in 2016, according to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre.

Another cadaver donation was done on Tuesday after a 22-year-old was declared brain dead at MGM hospital in Vashi. The blind MBA student suffered a brain bleed and was rushed to the hospital on December 13. On Tuesday, he was declared brain dead. His liver was donated to a patient in Global hospital. His one kidney was given to Jaslok hospital for a wait-listed patients while second kidney was transplanted into a patient at MGM hospital in Vashi.