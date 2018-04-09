51-yr-old held for ‘hitting’ wife on head with hammer in Versova village

A 51-year-old fisherman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hitting his wife multiple times on her head with an iron hammer at their home in Versova village. The 43-year-old woman, Jayshree Ganekar, has been admitted to Cooper Hospital in a serious condition, police said.

According to the police, accused Devdas Ganekar had an argument with Jayshree and the former picked up an iron hammer and struck his wife on the head several times before fleeing.

A neighbour alerted the police and rushed the woman to Cooper Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition, the police said.

“The couple has filed for divorce and their case is being heard in the family court,” said Kiran Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station. He added that Devdas was arrested soon after the attack.

