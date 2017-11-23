5,000 two-wheelers, with CNG kits, to be unveiled on Friday

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will hand over the keys of the bikes at a function Friday afternoon. (Representational image) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will hand over the keys of the bikes at a function Friday afternoon. (Representational image)

In order to address the issue of worsening quality of air in the state, the Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), which generates Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and provides Piped Natural Gas (PNG), will unveil 5,000 two-wheelers fitted with CNG kits on Friday “to demonstrate that even bikes can run on CNG”.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will hand over the keys of the bikes at a function in Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Friday afternoon.

Addressing a press conference, Santosh Sontakke, director commercial, MNGL, said, “We, at MNGL, have taken up the initiative of developing CNG kits for two-wheelers. The offer is open for all.” Sontakke was accompanied by Rajesh Pande, MNGL’s independent director, Milind Narharshettiwar, chief general manager, and Milind Dhakole, general manager, along with Manik Kadam, Mayuresh Ganu.

Pande said, “A CNG kit for a two-wheeler will cost about Rs 15,500. The MNGL has tied up with the Bank of Maharashtra. Those seeking loans can apply there.”

“The Bank of Maharashtra will provide 85 per cent of the cost as loan — Rs 12,000 to be precise. The MNGL has decided to bear the interest for the first 5,000 opting for CNG-fitted two-wheelers,” he added.

“The number of two-wheelers in Pune is increasing by the day, which adds to air pollution,” Pande said.

Among those scheduled to attend the event are Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, Mayor Mukta Tilak, MPs Anil Shirole, Supriya Sule, Srirang Barne, Amar Sable, Vandana Chavan, Sanjay Kakade, MLA Vijay Kale, Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL India BC Tripathi, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited D Rajkumar and MNGL’s Chairman and Nominee Director Vandana Chanana.

Apart from the CNG kit for two-wheelers, the MNGL announced a scheme for housing societies where over 50 flats will get free PNG connection, if 90 per cent of the flat owners pay Rs 500 each.

Sontakke said, “Once the flats are registered for PNG, 20 per cent of the amount will be returned to each and remaining 80 per cent will be returned after the society flat get fully connected to PNG system.”

