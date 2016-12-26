50-yr-old kills self on camera: Mumbai Police

A 50-year-old man allegedly hanged himself Friday and set up his mobile phone to record the act, the police said. According to an officer, Babu Shaikh had learned how to shoot videos on his phone just the previous night. Based on the recording and an audio note left behind by Shaikh, the police have registered an abetment to suicide case against his daughter-in-law, whom he blamed for his death.

According to the police, Shaikh lived with his family at Bhaskar Nagar in Ambernath. He did not get along with his daughter-in-law, who had been married into the family a few months ago.

On Thursday night, Shaikh learnt how to record a video on his mobile phone from his son, an officer said. The next morning, he was found hanging in his room. His son checked his mobile phone to find the video of the alleged suicide and allegations against the daughter-in-law and her family for harassment. Following this, the Ambernath police booked the daughter-in-law.