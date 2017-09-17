50 young Mumbai musicians awarded Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (File) Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (File)

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao presented the ‘Bharat Ratna Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music’ to 50 young musicians from across the country at the Shanmukhananda Auditorium, King’s Circle. The award ceremony was part of the centenary year celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr M S Subbulakshmi.

The fellowship, instituted by the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, in memory of the musical legend, is given to young musicians in the field of carnatic vocal, hindustani vocal, mrudangam, violin, kanjira, ghatam, flute, harikatha, nadaswaram and veena. The artistes are selected from various parts of the country, such as Chennai, Amritsar, Kerala, Mumbai, Belgaum, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. For the first time this year, the fellowship awardees include Suleiman, the flute playing prodigy from Amritsar, Aditya Apte (Sarod) and Deepika Bhide Bhagwat (hindustani vocal) from Thane.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App