50% urbanisation in state both a challenge and an opportunity: Devendra Fadnavis

The 50 per cent urbanisation in Maharashtra is both challenging and an opportunity which would require meticulous planning and greater use of technology for development of cities, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. Addressing the 109th All India Mayor’s Conclave at Aurangabad, Fadnavis said, “Under AMRUT scheme, we have received Rs 5,000 crore that would help us to develop 42 cities in Maharashtra.”

The CM announced Rs 100 crore for the development of Aurangabad city. He promised more financial and administrative help for the development of the city which is emerging as the new industrial and tourism hub of Maharashtra. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are among the two states which have 50 per cent urbanisation. The rapid urbanisation brings with its greater challenges, both in city development and accomplishing the growing aspirations of the people, the CM said.

The development of any city cannot be confined to just infrastructure and growth; it will have to raise the living standards of its people and provide new avenues of job employment to accommodate the concerns of the people, including generation next, Fadnavis said. While commenting on the role of the civic bodies and mayor, he said, “We have to emphasise on planning which would keep pace with the rising challenges.”

He said, “The budgetary provision should be in accordance with the development plan for each city which would have its unique characteristic.” Highlighting the growing investments and new opportunities in the state and Centre, he said, “We have to ask ourselves if we are ready to tap the potential,” he said.

