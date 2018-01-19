5-year-old from Karnataka with rare complication treated in Mumbai

Five-year-old Deepika Yadav after the surgery. Five-year-old Deepika Yadav after the surgery.

Diagnosed one among 200 rare medically recorded cases globally, five-year-old Deepika Yadav was recently operated for Factor VII deficiency, a rare blood clotting disorder, and barchial plexus injury, nerve compression that affect hand and arm movements. Raichur-based Deepika, born to Chaiytradevi and Trinumala Yadav, a dailywage labourer, showed initial symptoms two months ago.

Yadav claims he found it difficult to find a hospital in Bengaluru where Deepika’s condition could be detected after which his relatives living in Ambernath recommended him to visit Wadia Hospital in Parel. “Around two months ago, we noticed that Deepika could not lift her right hand properly, after which we took her to a couple of hospitals in Bengaluru, where they tried to diagnose her but weren’t able to determine why she couldn’t raise her hand,” said Trinumala.

Upon being admitted in Wadia Hospital, an MRI scan further revealed that due to posterior dislocation of the humeral head she could not lift her right arm. She had a right sided brachial plexus injury in the arm, which occurs when the nerves that send signals to the arms or shoulder from the spine are stretched or in most serious cases ripped apart from the spinal cord. The condition may occur during child birth. “She was advised surgery of the right shoulder by shoulder muscle transfer. During further investigation, it was reveled that she had a disorder in Factor VII deficiency,” said plastic surgeon Dr Mukund Thatte.

Factor VII deficiency is a rare blood clotting disorder which causes bleeding after an injury. Due to this, the body does not produce enough Factor VII, which is a protein produced in the liver that plays an important role in helping the blood to clot. “During the routine investigation, her blood clotting indices were abnormal, so we first thought it was vitamin deficiency. After giving her vitamins, nothing improved. Haematologists were able to detect that she had Factor VII deficiency,” added Thatte.

In order to treat Factor VII, 19 special vials had to be given, costing Rs 9 lakh. The cost was covered through hospital funds. “The critical period has passed and a plaster has been put to maintain the position of her shoulder. After six weeks, we will give her therapy to teach her how to use her upper limb,” said Thatte.

