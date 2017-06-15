5.36% hike in water tariff soon: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (File Photo) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (File Photo)

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to increase water charges in the city by 5.36 per cent for residential use although political parties stood up in opposition against the proposal and the Opposition staged a walkout during the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

In comparison to the current rate of Rs 4.66 per 1,000 litres, the price proposed by the civic administration is Rs 4.91 per 1,000 litres. Civic officials said the Hydraulic Engineering department has invested a lot of funds in setting up facilities as part of the water supply and sewerage network in the city because of which the department’s establishment costs have increased by 5.39 per cent.

The proposal had been tabled before the standing committee just as information for the members like the standing committee and the general body had passed a resolution back in 2012 authorising the administration to hike the water charges up to 8 per cent annually.

Members of the Opposition are now planning to reopen the 2012 resolution in the standing committee. “I have informed the municipal secretary that I will be recalling the resolution. We will scrap the resolution and will not allow the prices to be hiked,” said Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party corporator and group leader.

