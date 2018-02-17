48-year-old held for raping 5-year-old: police

The Thane police on Friday arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl. The accused is an employee of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The victim lives in his neighhborhood, the police said.

The police said the accused, Chandrashekhar Keni, drives an ambulance for the civic body. “After a complaint by the victim’s mother, we arrested him,” said an officer from Wagle Estate police station. The accused allegedly asked the victim to come to his house on Wednesday evening. “He allegedly called the girl to play with toys he had brought for her. He then allegedly molested and raped her,” the officer said.

“We have booked him under sections 376, 354 and 342 of the IPC along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” he added.

