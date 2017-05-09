48.26 per cent of nullah cleaning work completed: BMC

The civic body hopes to complete almost all the nullah cleaning work on time except a few that may be cleaned by the first week of June. (Source: Dilip Kagda) The civic body hopes to complete almost all the nullah cleaning work on time except a few that may be cleaned by the first week of June. (Source: Dilip Kagda)

While monsoon is just a few weeks away, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that it has completed almost 48.26 per cent of nullah cleaning work till May 6. The civic body hopes to complete almost all the nullah cleaning work

on time except a few that may be cleaned by the first week of June.

Officials from the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department said that the work done was much more compared to last year. “In all, 1.76 lakh metric tonne silt needs to be removed before monsoon. Till May 6, we have removed and transported 85,000 metric tonne silt, which is around 48.26 per cent of the total work. Last year, till the first week of May, 38,000 metric tonne silt was removed and transported which was just 22.12 per cent,” said an official.

Officials further said that nullah cleaning works include all the major nullahs in the city and suburbs.

“The nullah cleaning work including the Mithi river is on track in city, western and eastern suburbs. It will be completed on time,” said Laxman Vatkar, chief engineer of SWD.

Vatkar said the work of cleaning of minor nullahs had been given to the zonal wards. “All the roadside drains and water entrances are being cleaned at the ward level by assigning it to the non-governmental organisations. All the appropriate arrangement for it is also made. The cleaning of minor nullahs is also expected to be completed on time,” he added.

However, a senior official said some of the nullah cleaning work was likely to be delayed. “All the work is expected to be completed by May 31. But some of the works in the city and western suburbs is likely to be delayed till June,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now