46% patients of tertiary care hospitals suffer from diabetes, hypertension, finds survey

Almost half of the patients going to the tertiary care hospitals complained of diabetes and hypertension, according to a study on the morbidity patterns at the healthcare facilities of BMC. Diabetes and hypertension accounted for 46 per cent of the complaints received at the four tertiary care hospitals in Mumbai between October 2015 and September 2017, according to the data collected in the study. During this period, 22.6 per cent patients complained of diabetes alone, and 24.5 per cent of the total patients had hypertension. A similar pattern was noticed in the same time frame the next year.

Mumbai has four tertiary care level hospitals — Seth G S Medical College & KEM Hospital at Parel, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College & General Hospital at Sion, Topiwala National Medical College & BYL Nair Charitable Hospital at Mumbai Central and HBT Medical College & Dr RN Cooper Hospital at Juhu. Psychiatric disorders were the most common complaints at these hospitals, found the study. Of the 5.59 lakh patients who visited the four hospitals between October 2015 and September 2017, 1.74 lakh or 31 per cent suffered from psychiatric disorders.

