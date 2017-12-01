Mumbai: 45-yr-old dies after brick from highrise falls on his head

Representational Image Representational Image

A 45-year-old sales manager died after a brick fell on his head from an under-construction highrise. The police said the brick smashed the roof of a tempo and a splintered part of it hit the victim on his head, causing his death.

A contractor, the supervisor and a labourer from the construction site have been arrested on charges of culpable homicide. The building is being constructed by the Gold Plaza Developer Private Limited. The police said the incident took place near Keshavji Naik Road near Dongri in south Mumbai at 10.40 am Wednesday.

The victim, Bhavesh Vyas, worked as a sales manager in a private company and lived in Andheri with his wife and a three-year-old son. The incident took place when Vyas was standing next to a tempo and was talking to its driver.

Senior police inspector Sandeep Bhagdikar from Dongri police station said, “Vyas was discussing work with a tempo driver, when suddenly a brick particle hit him on his head.”

He was rushed to the JJ Hospital where he died after a while. The hospital authorities informed the Dongri police station about the incident and a case was registered after preliminary investigation. “On the basis of our inquiry, we learnt that the brick fell from the the 22-storey under-construction building. But we are yet to ascertain from which floor the brick fell. They (site workers) didn’t take any precautionary measure, which led to Vyas’s death, so a case was registered,” said an officer.

Police investigations led to the arrest of site supervisor Mansoor Ahmed Nadeer Ahmed Shaikh (41) and a labourer, Ansar Noor Mohommad Shaikh, the same day. Contractor Kalimuddin Aamir Shaikh (55) was arrested Thursday.

The three were produced in court and have been remanded in police custody until December 2. Girish Jain of Gold Plaza developers did not revert to the messages sent by The Indian Express.

