45-year-old woman’s body found floating at Mumbai’s Gorai beach

A 45-year-old woman was found drowned at Gorai beach early on Tuesday. Local fishermen alerted the police after finding the woman, Kandivali east resident Sneha Patel, floating in the water at 7 am. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

While Gorai police have registered a case of accidental death, an officer said they are trying to ascertain whether she drowned accidentally or committed suicide. A bag has been recovered from near the body, containing documents regarding treatment that Patel had undergone at KEM Hospital seven years ago, said police.

Ramesh Nangare, senior inspector, Gorai police station, said they will check with the hospital about Patel’s treatment. “The address mentioned in the documents is 15 years old. When we visited the place, we found that the building has been redeveloped,” he said, adding no family members of Patel have been traced yet.

