45-year-old victim’s relatives seek compensation from civic body

RELATIVES OF Sharda Ghodswar, the 45-year-old woman who died after a tree fell on her at Chembur on Thursday morning, met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward officials on Friday seeking compensation. Sharda who used to work as a help was the only full-time earning member of the family. Her husband, who works as a painter, earns whenever he gets work. They have three children.

A relative said they had approached the local BMC ward officer seeking compensation. “With Sharda no more and her husband not having a full time job, how will he take care of the children? We have requested the BMC to provide some compensation to the family,” the relative said.

A police officer said they are probing if cyclone Ockhi that caused heavy rains in Mumbai on Tuesday led to the collapse of the already weak tree. He added that the tree was hollow, as termites had eaten it up. “It will be difficult to affix responsibility on anyone in connection with the incident,” the officer said.

Senior Inspector, Govandi police, Shashikant Mane, said: “As of now, the case is at an accidental death report stage. We have asked the local ward office to send us relevant paperwork to confirm if it was negligence on part of anyone that led to the incident.” Harshad Kale, the Assistant Commissioner, M West ward, said: “The family members had approached us with regards to compensation. We have asked them to complete some formalities, like providing us with the death certificate. Once that is submitted, the authorities concerned will decide on the compensation within a few days. Normally, in such cases, a compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh is provided.”

Sharda was headed to a house near Diamond Garden in Chembur where she worked as a maid on Thursday around 11 am. She sat on a bench near the garden when a gulmohar tree fell on her. The police later took an accidental death report. The incident came five months after a former anchor with Doordarshan, Kanchan Nath, died in Chembur when a tree fell on her. The BMC probe in the case did not indict anyone.

