41-yr-old man arrested for ‘molesting’ son’s friends in Cuffe Parade

A 41-year-old man living in a slum in Cuffe Parade was arrested last week for allegedly molesting his son’s friends when they visited his home to play with his son.

The incident came to light on July 12 when a 24-year-old woman asked her daughter why she had not been playing with her friend, who lived next door. “The complainant’s five-year-old daughter, along with other girls in the neighbourhood, would go to the home of another boy of the same age to play. However, for the past two weeks, she had been avoiding going there and her mother became curious,” said an officer at the Cuffe Parade police station.

According to the police, the girl told her mother that the boy’s father would touch all the girls inappropriately, making them uncomfortable. When the girl’s parents confronted the man the same day, he denied having done so, the police said. “The next day, they made inquiries with neighbours, and mothers of three other girls told them that their daughters too had complained of being molested by the man,” said the officer.

The girl’s parents then approached the police to file a complaint. Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector, Cuffe Parade police station, said the man, who works as a contractual employee with a housekeeping firm, has been placed under arrest. The police have booked the man with molestation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

