4,000 resident docs plan statewide strike from July 1

Around 4,000 doctors attached with the Medical Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the regulatory body for resident doctors in Maharashtra, are planning an indefinite strike from July 1 — which is observed as Doctor’s Day — to protest the state government’s silence on their demands.

According to Dr Sagar Mundada, MARD president, a meeting with Medical Education Minister Vinod Tawde was held on June 12 to discuss the issues, following which they were given a verbal assurance that all their demands would be met.

“We were planning a strike then, too. But Tawde told us that all our demands will be taken into consideration. However, till now, there has been no development,” said Mundada.

The 10 demands put forth by resident doctors are regarding their bond period, leave and stipend issues. MARD has sought two months’ paid leave for pregnant doctors or doctors contracting tuberculosis. They also want post-graduates specialising in a particular field to be posted during their bond service in the same department.

“Often, when posting in a particular department is not available, the doctors are posted on other departments where they have no specialised knowledge,” said Mundada.

According to MARD, the medical education department has only mentioned four demands in the minutes of the meeting instead of 10. “We will go on strike indefinitely until we get a positive response,” Mundada said.

If 4,000 doctors across Maharashtra go on strike, medical services such as outpatient department, emergency ward, surgical procedures and routine procedures will be affected at public hospitals.

