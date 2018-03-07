Four boys detained for ‘sexually assaulting’ 11-year-old ‘friend’

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his “friends” in Goregaon over the past few months. The police recently detained four boys after the minor lodged a complaint last month. The alleged assault came to light after the boy fell sick during school last month, the police said. “The boy was feeling very uncomfortable and was unable to sit in one place,” said an official at Dindoshi police station.

The police added that when the boy became increasingly uneasy, the teachers called his parents to the school and they took him to the hospital. An examination revealed injuries to his private parts, and after concluding that the boy had been sexually assaulted, the hospital notified the police.

The police said it was only then that the boy confided that older boys living near his home in Goregaon east had been

assaulting him for the past two months. The police official added that the boy’s friends had been taking him to isolated spots in Goregaon and Malad east, including under-construction building and sexually assaulting him there.

Rajaram Vhanmane, senior inspector, Dindoshi police station, said that boys accused of sexual assault are all minors aged between 12 and 16 years. “We have detained them and sent them to a remand home,” he said. The juveniles have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

