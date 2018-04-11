35 years on, Mumbai man makes bike rides cosier from his tiny workshop

Khan’s proximity to the film industry has made him popular not just in Grant Road area, but even amongst bike lovers in Pune who travel to Mumbai for customised seats. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Khan’s proximity to the film industry has made him popular not just in Grant Road area, but even amongst bike lovers in Pune who travel to Mumbai for customised seats. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In his six-by-four feet workshop, a white sewing machine takes up most of the space. Whatever is left is consumed by littered nails, colourful leather sheets, pieces of foam and bottles of adhesive. The tiny shop is where Aejas Khan Fayyad Khan has been making bike seats for last 35 years.

In the bustling Grant Road area, Khan has earned a name for himself. His mobile phone has a steady stream of pictures — from Hayabusa to Vespa to even a basic Kinetic model — where he has made hundreds of seats for two-wheelers. His specialty, he says, is in measuring his client’s height and requirement before finalising the seat on his/her two-wheeler. His own two-wheeler, a kinetic, has a seat of a sports bike mounted atop. It never misses the eyes of bike lovers in his neighbourhood.

“Slowly, film production people started knowing me. I have made bike seats for stunt scenes in movies like Dhoom and Race. Even for the upcoming part of Race movie series, I was asked to make a bike seat,” he says with a smile, before showing a picture of a green and blue seat mounted atop an all terrain vehicle (ATV) bike. “Recently, I made this bike seat for Lux Golden Rose Awards. (Actor) Jacqueline (Fernandez) sat on it.” Khan was seven when he took interest in his godfather’s shop, a lane away from his house in Grant Road area, where Zaki Khan made imported bike seats. Khan has six brothers and two sisters and his father, a Delhi native, managed limited income. So he started juggling between school and odd jobs. Zaki took him under his wing and trained him in the craft of making two-wheeler seats. “In the 90’s, people liked simpler seats. Slowly the demand for colourful and fancy seats started soaring,” says Khan, now 42. He always wanted to ride sports bikes, so he started making seats for them, befriending owners and taking occasional bike rides. He made seats for racing bikes like Yamaha TZR and FZ, Kawasaki’s Ninja and Hayabusa.

“I mastered scrambler seats. I realised Chinese seats looked fancier but were uncomfortable and of poor quality. I started focusing on comfort for biker and pillion,” says Khan. So say if a woman orders a seat, he would add extra sponge to ensure comfort. In seats where back support is necessary, he would shape it accordingly.

He charges between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 for a seat. When a customer approaches him, he looks at his height and built. “I mentally imagine a model that will provide him large enough space to sit. And then I cut a similar size of sponge,” he says. Last week, a man ordered a seat for his Hyosung Aquila bike. Khan made a bright yellow seat with extra sponge. His customer was skinny. “So extra sponge will ensure he does not have back pain,” says Khan. He keeps an eye on new bikes that are launched.

“I look at the picture and analyse how imported bikes’ seats look and try and replicate them,” he says. Like him, there are about 200 bike seat makers in Mumbai. Khan’s proximity to the film industry has made him popular not just in Grant Road area, but even amongst bike lovers in Pune who travel to Mumbai for customised seats. He laughs as he adds, “I have been so involved in my passion for bikes that I never got the time to marry.”

