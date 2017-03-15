32-year-old mentally-ill woman ends life in Borivli

A 32-year-old woman, said to be suffering from a mental illness, allegedly committed suicide by immolating herself at her residence in Devipada, Borivli on Monday night.

The woman was living at her sister’s residence and was alone at the time of the incident. At around 9 pm, she doused herself with kerosene and set fire to herself.

“The deceased lived with her elder sister and her family. She was suffering from depression and other mental health problems. She had even tried to commit suicide twice in the past. When she was alone at the residence in the night, she committed suicide,” said Satish Rajaram Raorane, senior police inspector at Kasturba Marg Police station.

The victim was taken to Shatabdi hospital but was declared dead before admission, said the police.

