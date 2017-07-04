31-year-old actor files domestic violence case against husband

Mandana Karimi, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, has alleged that she was asked to quit her acting career by her husband Gaurav Gupta, his parents and brother. File Photo Mandana Karimi, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, has alleged that she was asked to quit her acting career by her husband Gaurav Gupta, his parents and brother. File Photo

A 31-YEAR-old actor has approached a magistrate’s court against her husband alleging domestic violence. Mandana Karimi Gupta, an Iranian national, who appeared as a contestant in the reality TV show Bigg Boss, has filed the case against her husband, Gaurav Gupta, who owns a post-production company.

Mandana has said in her application that she came to India in 2012 to pursue a career in modelling and acting. She further said that she met Gaurav through a common friend. They got engaged in July 2016 and eventually got married in January 2017. Mandana has alleged that she was asked to quit pursuing her acting career.

“The respondents (Gaurav, his parents and brother) also warned me to quit pursuing my career in acting as they believed that my profession as an actor was not compatible with their family status in society,” said Mandana. She has further claimed that she was kept in the matrimonial home in Juhu “as a prisoner”, where she was not given any privacy, was insulted and not allowed to meet her friends or to have them over at the home. She has further said that she was eventually made to move out of the matrimonial home and that she is currently staying in a service apartment in Mumbai.

When contacted, Mandana’s lawyer Madhukar Dalvi said the matter is now in court and they would contest it as per law. Mandana has sought monetary relief and to be allowed to stay in the shared household among other prayers.

Gaurav Gupta could not be contacted.

