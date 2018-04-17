30,000 km of rural roads must be complete by 2019, orders CM Devendra Fadnavis

The directives were issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.(File) The directives were issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.(File)

The 30,000 km rural road network enhancing connectivity across 40,913 villages should be completed before 2019 and the work order for the projects sanctioned should commence before the onset of monsoon this year. The directives were issued by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Under the project, Mukhyamantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, the government has sanctioned work for 14,844 kms. Work on 4,452 km has been completed and work on 6,756 km will start from May. The remaining work will start in September. At a meeting, it was conveyed to the Public Works Department and the Ministry of Rural Development to accord highest priority to the project.

Fadnavis said: “Road connectivity is inevitable for development and growth in rural areas. It is a significant aspect for bringing transformation in villages.” Now, 195 road projects through a hybrid annuity model are under progress. As per the model, almost 60 per cent payment would come as fixed amount in equal installments over two years. Remaining 40 per cent would be paid as variable amount after completion based on the asset value created.

In Nagpur division, there are 33 projects that would help create 1,358 kms of roads. Amravati division has 32 projects of 1,920 kms; Nashik division has 31 projects of 1,257 kms; Pune division has 25 projects of 1,775 kms; Mumbai has 42 projects of 1,402 kms. In all, 195 projects would lead to the construction of 9,238 kms of road. The work order for 21 projects was issued in March 2018. The government has sanctioned 44 tenders.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App