3 months after robbery in Matunga, 4 held from Ajmer

The Matunga police busted a gang of four earlier last week for allegedly breaking into a 64-year-old’s residence and robbing cash and valuables worth Rs 14.90 lakh. The robbery took place on September 5.

The police said that the four went to Ajmer after committing the crime, and spent the money lavishly after donating a part of it to the Ajmer Dargah. The four have been identified as Abdul Hameed Rashid Shaikh (30), Mohammad Kalandar Shaikh (23), Babukishor Shigwan (32) and Salim Latif Shaikh (32), all residents of Badlapur.

“The four stay close to each other, and as they were unemployed, they formed a house-breaking gang to earn money,” an officer from the Matunga police station said. They allegedly decided to break into a house on September 5, the day of Ganesh immersion, as they knew that the police would be busy that day. “All the four have been arrested before… They broke into the senior citizen’s house at 8pm,” said the officer. They used a car to get to the residential building at Kamla Nagar in Matunga.

“They saw that the lights of the fourth floor apartment were off at 8 pm, so they went straight up. The four then broke open the door and walked away with cash and valuables from their house,” the officer said.

The police team later got a tip-off that the four culprits were in Ajmer. “We managed to get their mobile numbers and we started checking their location constantly. The four were nabbed in Ajmer and were brought to Mumbai on the basis of suspicion,” said an officer.

