3 held for duping 100 young cricketers

The Mumbai Crime Branch Friday busted an inter-state racket and arrested three persons for cheating young cricketers by falsely assuring them of an opportunity to play first-class cricket.

The police said the accused, Vijay Barate (43), Jeevan Mukkadam (28) and Dinesh More (23), have duped over 100 young cricketers across India. Their accomplice, Ravindra Wadekar, is on the run.

According to the police, Barate, the mastermind of the racket, had started a “sports club” in 2013 and managed to get an affiliation for it with an IPL team. An officer said, “Barate started RN sports club and associated it with the Hyderabad team. They were given the job of hunting for young and talented cricketers. In the span of their one-year contract, he clicked pictures with famous cricketers, with which he used to impress young cricketers.”

Describing the modus operandi, police said More acted as a coach and approached young cricketers. To convince them of their clout, More would show them their pictures clicked with the Hyderabad team. “After convincing the candidates, More introduced them to Mukkadam, who would pose as a middleman, claiming that Barate is influential and knew high-level officials of the BCCI and IPL,” said a police officer.

Later, the duo would take the candidates to Hyderabad and introduce them to Barate. They also provided lavish treatment to the young players. “Barate would take money from them and wish them ‘good luck’ for their selection in the IPL team, following which they were sent back,” said an officer.

Similarly, the gang had approached a Chembur-based cricket coach and duped his 30 trainees. The trio took Rs 62 lakh from them, but were forced to return Rs 42 lakh after the victims threatened to lodge a police complaint, the police said. “After returning Rs 42 lakh, the trio stopped answering their calls. The victims approached the BCCI and IPL with their complaint, who then asked them to lodge a formal police complaint,” said an officer.

