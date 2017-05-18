3 days to go for deadline to complete road work: 30 per cent work likely to remain pending when rains arrive

A drain clean-up operation under way in Vile Parle. Santosh Parab A drain clean-up operation under way in Vile Parle. Santosh Parab

WITH only three days to go for the deadline set by Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta for completion of road works ahead of monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is unlikely to complete the work on more than 30 per cent of these stretches before the rains arrive. Of the work currently taken up on 931 roads, work on 305 will be completed only after October.

Under the three categories of work taken up by the roads department, the BMC will not be able to complete the work in project roads and those categorised under Priority II. “Out of 558 project roads, the contractors will not be able to complete work on 108 and of the 257 priority II roads, work on 197 will have to be taken up again after monsoon…,” said a senior civic official.

Mehta had earlier told The Indian Express that between May 20 and May 30, all junctions, asphalt and cement concrete roads will have to be brought to a safe stage. Currently, the BMC has completed work on 53 project roads, 76 priority I roads and 20 priority II roads. Among the roads under the defect liability period, the BMC had taken up work on 83 stretches of which work on 45 are yet to be completed.

Spilling over of road work till after the monsoon months has been the norm for several years now. This year, the BMC has attributed the delay to the shutdown of quarries in Navi Mumbai ordered by Thane Collector Mahendra Kalyankar last month. Senior civic officials said the BMC is now procuring the aggregate material needed for road work on asphalt as well as cement-concrete roads from quarries in Virar and Raigad.

Civic officials added that due to the distance between the city and the quarries, the cost of procuring the material has increased significantly. “According to the contractors, the price of one tonne aggregate material has increased by Rs 1,000. Since the responsibility of arranging for the material is on the contractor, they will have to bear the additional cost of procuring the material,” said the official.

BMC officials feel that the material the contractors have managed to procure will be sufficient for the pre-monsoon work. They are confident that the quarries in Navi Mumbai will re-open after the monsoon. “The demand for the material is too high and the agencies handling the quarries are suffering. We expect them to comply with the environmental norms and apply to the National Green Tribunal to revoke the ban imposed by the Thane collector. Even if 10-20 per cent of the quarries are re-opened, there will be no crisis,” the official said.

Hinting at possible escalation of costs for road works, the official added that owing to reduced supply, the price of aggregate material is expected to increase. “Due to shortage in production of aggregate material, if some of the quarries manage to reopen, they will monopolise the supply and the contractors are then bound to quote higher prices for the futures tenders for road works,” he said.

