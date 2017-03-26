3 days on, Maharashtra govt set to revoke 9-month suspension of 19 Congress, NCP MLAs

Opposition MLAs protest at Vidhan Bhavan Saturday. Ganesh Shirsekar Opposition MLAs protest at Vidhan Bhavan Saturday. Ganesh Shirsekar

Three days after it decided to suspend 19 Opposition legislators from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a period of nine months, the state government has assured the Opposition that it will revoke the orders.

The state government has said it is not in favour of MLAs being forced not to attend the House and assured the Opposition leaders that it would review the decision. Sources said there were chances of the orders being revoked in two tranches in the coming week. The Opposition, however, is keen to see the suspension orders revoked in one go, sources said.

“It is not as if we will not take back the suspension. The government is positive about revoking the suspension. We will find a way. The Opposition members should come to the house on the 29th and we will sit together and take a decision. We are not in favour of legislators sitting outside the house,” state parliamentary affairs minister Girish Bapat said in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Ten MLAs from the NCP and nine from the Congress were suspended on March 22 for disrupting the budget that was presented on March 18.

The Opposition then decided to organise a “Sangharsh Yatra” across the state on the issue of loan waiver for farmers and the alleged high-handedness of the state government.

Work in the present session of the Maharashtra Assembly has suffered because of the face- off between the ruling party and the Opposition.

The state’s decision to reconsider the suspension is in line with the trend as the suspension of most legislators have been revoked without them completing their full term of punishment.

Since the setting up of the Maharashtra Assembly in 1960, the Speaker of the House has suspended 300 legislators for misconduct. This number does not include the 19 who were suspended on Wednesday. Incidentally, only 172 legislators who account for 57 per cent of the 300 suspended MLAs have served their full punishment with the house sooner than later revoking its orders.

According to the rules of proceedings, once a motion is tabled against a particular legislator, the Speaker of the House can suspend him for disregarding the authority of the chair or abusing the rules of the house. Unlike certain states, like Orissa which mandate that a member cannot be suspended for a period of more than seven working days, in states like Maharashtra MLAs can be suspended for an indefinite time.

During the suspended period, an MLA cannot attend the Legislative Assembly.

Critics of suspension claim that the order affects not only legislators but also the people who elect the representative as he is not able to voice their issue in the supreme democratic body.

