27-yr-old conservancy worker kills self in Mumbai: police

A 27-year-old conservancy worker with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, police said. She was allegedly out of work for over three months. Fellow conservancy workers took her body to the BMC headquarters to protest against “apathy of civic officials”.

Sumati Devendra, a single mother of an 11-year-old girl and contractual conservancy worker with the BMC, had alleged that she was neither being assigned any work for past three months, nor was she paid her dues for previous work done by her.

“She had requested the officials of K West ward (Andheri West, Juhu) to assign her work, however, her request was denied every time. Finally, she took this extreme step,” alleged Milind Ranade, general secretary of Kachra Vahtuk Shramik Sangh.

There are around 2,700 conservancy workers, who are hired by the civic body on contractual basis and paid between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000.

In December last year, 1,000 conservancy workers had taken to streets and staged a “Bheek Mango Andolan” near the civic headquarters.

The workers had then alleged that they were not paid for three to four months.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner of solid waste management department Vijay Balamwar was not available for comment.

