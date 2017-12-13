27-year-old arrested for ‘sodomising’ schoolchildren: Mumbai Police

The alleged crimes came to light after one of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, confided in his friend and told him about the alleged sexual assault that he faced. (Representational Image) The alleged crimes came to light after one of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, confided in his friend and told him about the alleged sexual assault that he faced. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly sodomising schoolchildren in central Mumbai. The police said they arrested the 27-year-old accused immediately after a case was registered. According to the police, the accused, who was unemployed and doing odd jobs, would roam near schools and playgrounds in central Mumbai and target minors. While two such cases have been reported to the police, they suspect the accused may have preyed on more children.

The alleged crimes came to light after one of the victims, a 10-year-old boy, confided in his friend and told him about the alleged sexual assault that he faced. The child was, however, horrified to then find out that his friend too had been sexually abused by the accused, the police said.

“The accused would approach the victims and, under the pretext of giving them chocolates, he would take them to secluded areas and allegedly sodomise them,” an officer from the Kurla police station said, requesting anonymity.

A couple of months ago, the accused, who resides in a slum in Kurla, had called the 10-year-old to his residence under the pretext of some work and then allegedly sodomised him, the police said.

The accused would also allegedly threaten them with dire consequences if they spoke about the abuse, the police added. After the parents of both victims approached the Kurla police station, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012.

A police team was dispatched to find the accused, and he was taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, the police said.

Senior police inspector Lalasaheb Shetye from the Kurla police station confirmed that a case had been registered and that the police had arrested the accused.

