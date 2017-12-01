26/11 trial: Victim deposes in court against Ansari

Gateway of India on Saturday night gets ready to host the Indianexpress 26/11 stories of strength event to be held on Sunday Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 25th November 2017, Mumbai Gateway of India on Saturday night gets ready to host the Indianexpress 26/11 stories of strength event to be held on Sunday Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 25th November 2017, Mumbai

ONE OF the victims of the November 26, 2008, terror attack deposed before the court in the trial against Zabiuddin Ansari. The victim, who was injured in the attack, deposed as a prosecution witness recalling how Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail — identifying them as “butka isam” (short man) and “lambu isam” (tall man) — allegedly fired at him near Rang Bhavan.

The victim had sustained an injury on the back and his hand and pretended to be dead to escape more firing.

The victim, who is the 10th witness to depose in the case, had also deposed before the court hearing the first trial against Kasab.

Currently, the trial against Ansari, alias Abu Jundal, who the Mumbai Police alleges was the man coordinating the attacks from a control room in Pakistan instructing the 10 assailants, is underway. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

