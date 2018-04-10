26/11 attack: Can recognise voice of in intercepted chat, says terror accused Ansari’s friend

A friend of Mumbai terror attack accused Zabiuddin Ansari has claimed to recognise his voice from an intercepted conversation. Ansari is an accused in the November 26, 2008, attack and his friend is a prosecution witness.

The prosecution claimed that from the conversation between the terrorists who had entered the city on November 26, 2008, and were holding people hostage in Colaba’s Nariman House, were conversations with their handler, allegedly Ansari from a control room in Pakistan. The witness told the court that since he knew Ansari from when they were young, he could recognise his voice.

The defence pointed out mistakes in the transcript of the conversation provided to the court. While it could be heard that one of the terrorists referred to a “Wazi bhai” during the conversation, it was not made part of the transcript submitted by the Mumbai police which investigated the case.

After it was pointed out to the court, Special Judge G A Sanap said, “It is seen that the officer who has prepared the transcription has not taken proper precaution. It is seen that there are mistakes in the entire transcript in many places. The IO (investigating officer) and prosecutor were required to hear the conversation properly.”

On the defence’s claim, that the terrorist had referred to the alleged handler as “Wazi bhai”, the court said it was clear from the conversation that he was addressing someone around him and not the person on the phone. The prosecution submitted that it will submit a corrected copy of the transcript.

