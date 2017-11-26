‘26/11 changed the way policemen think’

Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel’s “Operation Cyclone” following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. (PTI/File Photo) Smoke is seen billowing out of the ground and first floor of the Taj Hotel in south Mumbai during security personnel’s “Operation Cyclone” following the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008. (PTI/File Photo)

“Sir, mera bada dil lalchaya ki main uska pistol cheenkar, usse attack kar kar, bhaag jau (I felt like snatching the officer’s pistol, gunning him down and fleeing)” is what Ajmal Amir Kasab once told me, recalls Arun Chauhan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mumbai City, when asked for his impressions of the lone terrorist captured alive by the Mumbai Police on November 26, 2008.

Chauhan is one of the Investigation Officers (IO) of the 12 cases registered in relation to the attacks. In all these cases, Kasab was the only accused arrested, chargesheeted and subsequently tried and executed. The other accused, the alleged 26/11 handler Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, is currently on trial. “Kasab received the same level of training as that imparted to a military commando. He knew how to operate any weapon, to hurl grenades, to plant IEDs, even handle GPS devices and reach the spot plotted on the map,” Chauhan adds.

Just two months before the 26/11 attacks, Chauhan was part of the team that busted an Indian Mujahideen module. The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested 22 men from across the country for being a part of the alleged homegrown terror module responsible for terror attacks in India after 2005.

“On November 25, I went to interrogate an IM recruit detained by the Delhi special cell. On 26th November, I debriefed my then Additional Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti and told them there is a larger sinister plan in the making. I felt that something was amiss, despite cracking the module and arresting over 20 people, something was not falling in place. That evening, around 9.30 pm, when I was heading home, Bharti called me, and asked me to return to the Crime Branch.

Subsequently, through my colleagues, I learnt that there have been multiple attacks. My worst fears had come true,” says Chauhan, looking back at the events of that day nine years ago. Former Mumbai Crime Branch officer Ramesh Mahale, who interrogated Kasab for over 80 days, recalls, “Once the trial court Judge M L Tahaliyani quizzed Kasab on his new clothes and asked who got them for him. Kasab promptly replied that it was Mahale saab. The Judge remarked, didn’t Mahale beat you in custody and now he is giving you new clothes? Kasab said, ‘No sir, in custody (police) also, Mahale sir gave me two pairs of clothes and he never subjected me to any kind of torture and treated me well’.”

In all, 12 cases were registered in Mumbai pertaining to the attacks. As many as 98 policemen investigated these cases. “One of the biggest challenges was to ensure we filed a chargesheet within 90 days, or else in accordance with the Indian judicial system, Kasab would have been eligible for bail. So, on February 25, 2009, we filed a 11,390-page chargesheet. When the case went to the apex court, Justice Aftab Alam asked former Solicitor General of India Gopal Subramanium, who was appointed the Special Prosecutor, as to who had investigated the case and he informed that it was the Mumbai Police. The judge said he was under the impression that the case was investigated by the CBI. He had remarked that it was a superb investigation,” adds Mahale, who played a central role in compiling the voluminous chargesheet.

One of the images of the attack that has remained etched in people’s memory is the fire that enveloped the dome of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba. The hotel was under siege for 62 hours. IG (Prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha, one of the first officers to reach the hotel, says for him securing the hostages was top priority. “From CCTV cameras in Taj we were able to locate the terrorists and we could see there were four of them but we could not be sure of the exact numbers. We could also see them taking hostages and trying to burn bedsheets and trying to set the hotel on fire. We were scared that these hostages might be gathered for ransom or could be killed. The way the terrorists were holding the weapons and through their movements, we could guess that they were a highly trained group.

Subsequently, we tried to divert their attention by firing at them so that hostages could be free. Once our firing began, their attention was diverted towards us and hostages got a chance to get away. This continued for two-three hours. Later, we learnt through our then Commissioner of Police Hasan Gafoor on our wireless sets that the Marcos team was on its way and we have to hold fort until they arrive. We were there till 4.30 in the morning,” he recalls.

“While I was holding a weapon, one of the foreign guests was running across for safety and she mistook us for terrorists and started screaming. We had to calm her down so that our position was not given away,” Sinha adds. Joint Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, who was at the helm of the probe, says 26/11 was a watershed in more ways than one. “The 9/11 report says that it was a failure of imagination. The same happened here. At that time, we never imagined that an attack of this magnitude can take place right here in the heart of Mumbai city,” Bharti says.

“26/11 changed the way policymakers, policemen and members of the general public think. People have realised that investing in police is not unproductive, it is as productive as investing in any infrastructure project. After 26/11, our policymakers have realised they must make huge investments in policing because a safe city attracts a lot of investments,” Bharti says.

Nine years after the attack, Bharti feels the police are better equipped and well prepared, from counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations getting a huge boost in manpower, to the Quick Response Team (QRT) and Force One that were later established.

